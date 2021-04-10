Schroder Investment Management Group Has $54.42 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,616 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.23% of ASGN worth $54,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASGN opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $105.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

