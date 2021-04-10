Schroder Investment Management Group Has $55.39 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.52% of Devon Energy worth $55,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 267,117 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

