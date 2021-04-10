Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 931,687 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $55,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

