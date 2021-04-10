Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.04% of Kemper worth $52,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kemper by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

