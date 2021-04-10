Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.60% of Owens Corning worth $47,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

