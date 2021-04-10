Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,669 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 313,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

