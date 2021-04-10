Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 201,624 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $57,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

