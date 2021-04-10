Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 201,729 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Sun Life Financial worth $54,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

