Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 374,032 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.20% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $40,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

