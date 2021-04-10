Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 609,674 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.04% of Gibraltar Industries worth $47,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

