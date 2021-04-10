Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 567.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.25% of Ryder System worth $41,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3,794.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 118,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

