Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Alliant Energy worth $48,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.