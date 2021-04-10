Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 114,203 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,203 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Match Group worth $42,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -217.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

