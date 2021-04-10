Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,038 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.73% of Stericycle worth $46,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 537.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.
Stericycle Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.