Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,975 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.21% of Hexcel worth $49,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 184,034 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

HXL opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

