Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,416 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,416 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $58,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.71.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $662.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

