Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 490,742 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.25% of Semtech worth $58,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 136.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 21.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

SMTC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.34, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

