Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 67,508 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Masimo worth $53,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Shares of MASI opened at $234.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

