Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 95,125 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,125 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.59% of Camden Property Trust worth $57,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.