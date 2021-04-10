Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.73% of Science Applications International worth $40,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.19 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

