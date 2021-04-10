Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,265 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.52% of NRG Energy worth $47,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

