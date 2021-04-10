Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.63% of CubeSmart worth $41,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

