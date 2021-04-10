Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,103 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $42,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MNST opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

