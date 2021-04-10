Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after acquiring an additional 770,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.69 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

