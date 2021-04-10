Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SCHF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 1,683,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

