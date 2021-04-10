Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 23.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 1,748,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.42.

