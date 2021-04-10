Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.42.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.