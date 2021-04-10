Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,936 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $101.03. 382,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,299. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

