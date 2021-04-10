ScPrime Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $870.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,858,124 coins and its circulating supply is 34,174,513 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

