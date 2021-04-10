Scry.info (DDD) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Scry.info has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $148,840.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

