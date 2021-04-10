Scrypta Price Hits $0.0333 on Major Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $556,212.42 and $90.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 79.3% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 137.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,479,007 coins and its circulating supply is 16,679,007 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.