Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.47% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCU opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

