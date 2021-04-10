Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.47% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SCU opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.37.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.25%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
