Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $344.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.50 million and the highest is $355.50 million. Seagen reported sales of $234.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $117.91 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,502 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

