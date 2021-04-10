SEEN (SEEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,791.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $13.11 or 0.00021663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $65,791.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

