Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.17 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $3.53 million and $163,475.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

