Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0261

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 53.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Semux has a market cap of $331,757.01 and approximately $44.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025496 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004834 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

