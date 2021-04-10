Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.22 million and $5,749.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

