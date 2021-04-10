Sentivate Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $82.05 million and $1.40 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

