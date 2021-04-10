Serum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.02 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Serum has a market cap of $348.68 million and $249.02 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00011661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.