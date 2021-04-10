Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

