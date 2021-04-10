SharedStake Hits 1-Day Volume of $393,736.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.08 or 0.00055434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $393,736.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SharedStake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.