Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJR.B shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

SJR.B stock remained flat at $C$33.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.22. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.39 and a 1 year high of C$35.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.