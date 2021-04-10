Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,022,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $35,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SHLX. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.11 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

