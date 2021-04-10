Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $209,322.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00011628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.71 or 0.99866477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714238 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

