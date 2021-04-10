Shield Protocol Price Reaches $6.64 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $212,378.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00010944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

