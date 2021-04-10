SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $388,022.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,237.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.60 or 0.03551965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.29 or 0.00415504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.90 or 0.01166893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.56 or 0.00493979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.31 or 0.00466997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00375935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00213905 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

