Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.20 Million

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce sales of $92.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $457.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $471.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $850.27 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $917.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
SFT stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.
