Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.43

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and traded as high as $45.06. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 83,882 shares trading hands.

SHECY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.