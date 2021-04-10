Shivom Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shivom

Shivom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

