Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Cap of $193.87 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $193.87 million and $5.57 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $198.80 or 0.00330316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00288394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.04 or 0.00746123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.45 or 0.99526545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.97 or 0.00762624 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,240 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

